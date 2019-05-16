in NEWS

Governor Waititu Demystifies The Source Of His Wealth, Calls For Investigation Of Maina Kamanda

Waititu
/courtesy

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has demystified the source of his wealth stating that he was wealthy before his election as Kiambu governor.

Waititu said that he was the transporter that facilitated the constructed estates in Eastlands such as Kayole, Mwiki and Donholm.

He said that his lorries were used to transport sand to those areas. He said that at the time of his election to city council as a Councillor he already owned a Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover.

He said that instead of people going after him they should go for the likes of Nominated MP Maina Kamanda whom he accused of selling Public land in Nairobi. He said that the former Starehe MP sold the land that was designated for extension of the Pumwani Hospital.

Waititu also accused the veteran legislator  of selling the Bus Station in Eastleigh, Mugingo market in Ngara and the Buruburu shopping center during his tenure as Starehe MP. He said that the information is in the public domain .

He said that the government should first investigate the leaders masquerading to be fighting corruption while they were at the center of corruption.

Here is the video:

