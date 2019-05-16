Four KWS Bosses Fired Over Abuse Of Office Allegations

Four Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) deputy directors have been fired over abuse of office allegations.

In a statement sent to newsroom, KWS Director General Brigadier John Waweru noted that the officers have been interdicted and will be required to step aside pending investigations.

The four include: Deputy Director Human Capital Lynette Muganda, Acting Deputy Director, Corporate Services Michael Odhiambo, Acting Deputy Director, Finance and Administration John Mwangi and Head, Supply Chain Management Christopher Oludhe.

In acting capacity, Waweru noted that Valentain Kanani, Eng. Walter Ochieng, Japheth Kilonzo and Leah Naisoi will take over.

He further stated that other officers have also been reassigned in the service.

Robert Muasya has been moved to the Director General’s Special Projects Office from serving as Deputy Director Security.

Nancy Kabete will replace him in acting capacity as Deputy Director Security.

Waweru further mentioned that Michael Kipkeu whose been serving as Deputy Director, Devolution and Community Service, will carry out his duties at the Director General’s Office (Special Projects) while Ann Kahihia has been named as his replacement.

Paul Gathitu who has been at the helm of the Corporate Communications Department and Service Spokesperson moves to the Inspectorate.

