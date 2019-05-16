CA’s Chairman Gituku Defends Arrested Officials, Says They Saved Kenyans Money

Communications Authority chairman of the board of directors Ngene Gituku has defended six senior officers arrested over procurement irregularities.

According to Mr Gituku the authority invited tenders for the renovation of its exhibition stand at the Nairobi Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) in August 2014.

Upon deliberations, it was found that the tender sum for the lowest evaluated bid of Sh4,474,000 was “unreasonably high”.

As a result, the tendering committee, he says, “in the interest of promoting economy and efficiency as well as ensuring prudent and responsible use of public resources” cancelled the tender and sought the services of CA’s Advertising Agency.

The Agency brought forward a Sh1,927,572 tender, saving the taxpayer more than two million shillings.

“The committee quoted a total tender sum of KShs.1, 927,572 for the repairs of the stand and was therefore awarded the tender. By awarding the tender to the Advertising Agency, the Authority made a saving of KShs. 2,546,428 (as compared to the initial lowest evaluated bid of KShs. 4, 474,000),” Gituku’s statement read in part.

He has also assured Kenyans that the authority is committed to prudent use of public resources and will comply with relevant investigating authorities.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that no public funds were lost; instead public resources were saved.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission nabbed the six after the DPP Noordin Haji gave consent for their arrest and prosecution.

Those arrested include Joyce Nyambache Osinde (Assitant Director and Head of Procurement), Stanley K. Kibe (Tender Committee Member), Leo Kibet Boruett (Tender Committee Member), Vincent Ngundi (Tender Committee Member), Jane Jeptanui Rotich (Tender Committee Member) and Philip Kiplangat (Tender Committee Member).

