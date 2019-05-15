King Kaka Becomes First Kenyan Musician To Grace Top France Festivities

Kennedy Ombima better known by his stage name King Kaka has gone down in history as the first Kenyan musician ever to grace the red carpet at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival, which was founded in 1946, is a prestigious award show held annually in Cannes France. It gives its most coveted award, the Palme d’Or, to the best movie of that year.

The elated Dundaing crooner took to his Instagram page to post a picture of himself on the red carpet.

He wore a classy designer tuxedo, sharing the platform with the likes of Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton and Selena Gomez.

Read:Njambi Koikai Overjoyed By King Kaka’s Surprise Visit In US

King Kaka captioned it: “A Kenyan In Cannes. History is made. First kenyan Musician To Grace the Red Carpet in 72 yerars. #CANNESFILMFESTIVAL.”

He joins the likes of popular celebrities Rihanna , Leonardo DiCaprio, Bono Beyonce & Jay-Z Vanessa Paradis, who have graced the festivals in the past.

Also Read:King Kaka’s Wife Nana Owiti Reveals Painful Miscarriage Experience

Top personalities in the media industry led by Kalekye Mumo congratulated the music start for his achievements.

Last year, ‘Rafiki’ director Wanuri Kahiu, flew the Kenyan flag at the festivities, making hers fans and Kenya proud.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu