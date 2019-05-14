Zari Engaged To King Bae, Waiting For Custom-made Ring

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s relationship with South African lover, King Bae, seems to be getting better by the day and she might be off the market soon.

In her new revelations during an interview with Tanzania’s Millard Ayo, the businesswoman disclosed that she is already engaged to her prince charming.

On why she kept it a secret, Zari said she wanted something different, adding that she will be revealing her personalized ring soon.

Zari, known to flaunt high-end vehicles, noted that she will be adding a Bentley to her parking too, thanks to her bae.

“Na very soon nitakuwa napata my own Bentley it gonna be my present …thts gonna be more of my engagement present. Nishafanya my engagement.. My ring is being custom made so ones it’s ready, coz I wanted something different so we ready got to that so we are waiting for it to come out,” said Zari.

The mother of five noted that her King Bae is a generous man, and some of the vehicles she has been cruising in belong to him.

“Mr is not into the public life. Hizo gari zote naendesha ni zake sio zangu but the fact that I’m his woman so Lazima nizitumie Lakini yeye sio mtu WA social media na sio mtu WA show off Kama Mimi.. So ananiambia Baby this cars look good on you when I stand on this cars I don’t look nice on them but you.. So it’s okay you are my woman. So sio zangu Lazima, nitakuwa muongo. My husband is into construction business and politics so I do help him here and there interior design decor. Mimi Nina gari tatu South Africa na mbili Uganda,” said Zari Hassan.

This is not the first time Zari is praising Mr M.

Recently she penned a hearty message, describing him as a humble man who makes her and her kids feel special.

In April, Zari indicated that her lavish wedding with her prince will be private.

“Soo, my wedding is gonna be so private…. I’ll only release details once it’s been done. Only family and friends,” Zari said.

The self declared boss lady broke up with her ex lover and Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz over cheating allegations.

