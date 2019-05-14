Rapper Bey T Tears Down Diamond Platinumz Beau Tanasha Donna In New Diss Track

Upcoming rapper Bey T has dimmed the light that Diamond Platinumz girlfriend Tanasha Dona accusing her of riding of the Tanzania’s singers wave in Africa. She accused the radio of stealing her phrase ‘Kenya to the world’

In the diss track Bey T said that that the up coming Kenyan musician should forget about the music and stick to her radio job. She also said that Tanasha was paying for rankings.

Bey T accused Tanasha of paying radio stations so that she is put on the roaster. She said that she is not interested in clout chasing.

Read:

The rapper accused Diamond Platinumz girlfriend of stealing her lyrics in her new hit song Radio. She said that Tanasha was gaining mileage sexually.

Here is the Diss track:

Tanasha Donna however said that she was flattered that Bey T wrote her a whole love letter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu