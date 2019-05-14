Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi Reads Tribalism On How LSK Male Representative To JSC Macharia Njeru Was Gazetted

Senior Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has read tribalism in the way President Uhuru Kenyatta gazetted Law Society of Kenya (LSK) male representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Macharia Njeru.

Njeru won the seat on Thursday by garnering 2,738 votes over Ojienda’s 2,545 votes in a tightly contested elections.

He was gazetted yesterday, Monday by President Kenyatta, almost immediately after the weekend.

However, the same urgency was not applied in Justice Ahmed Warsame’s case, who spent nine months in court battles before he was sworn in in February this year.

“It took H.E UHURU a day to Gazette Macharia’s election to the JSC. It took a court order and 9 months for Justice Mohamed Warsame to be appointed to the JSC…Kenya is an animal farm where the PIG from central Kenya is superior to the CAMEL qfrom NFD,” tweeted Abdullahi.

It took H.E UHURU a day to Gazette Macharia's election to the JSC. It took a court order and 9 months for Justice Mohamed Warsame to be appointed to the JSC…Kenya is an animal farm where the PIG from central Kenya is superior to the CAMEL qfrom NFD…. pic.twitter.com/gBHOphQnd3 — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 14, 2019

In another case, Justice David Majanja was elected in February to represent judges and magistrates, but has never been gazetted to date.

“Justice David Majanja was elected to the JSC in February to represent judges and Magistrates. He hasn’t been gazetted todate…in the Animal Farm called Kenya, the CHICKEN from Western is inferior to the PIG from Central Kenya,” added Abdullahi.

Justice David Majanja was elected to the JSC in February to represent judges and Magistrates. He hasn't been gazetted todate…in the Animal Farm called Kenya, the CHICKEN from Western is inferior to the PIG from Central Kenya. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 14, 2019

Following the lawyers tweets, it is alleged that the executive was forced to act swiftly and gazette Majanja and he is set to be sworn in tomorrow.

Read: Machariah Njeru Triumphs Over Professor Ojienda For JSC Seat

“My tweets this morning triggered a frenzy of activities in the offices of CJ and OP. At around 11.30 CJ was ORDERED by OP to forward Majanja’s name to OP. CJ forwarded the same at 12.10. OP then gazetted the notice over lunchtime…CJ will swear him tomorrow,” he added.

My tweets this morning triggered a frenzy of activities in the offices of CJ and OP. At around 11.30 CJ was ORDERED by OP to forward Majanja's name to OP. CJ forwarded the same at 12.10. OP then gazetted the notice over lunchtime…CJ will swear him tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/E8WmqtBDtY — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 14, 2019

JSC oversees the appointment of judges and reviews petitions against judges.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu