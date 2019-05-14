in BUSINESS, NEWS

Kenyans Stare At Higher Bills As EPRA Increases Fuel Prices Again

1.4k Views 2 Comments

EPRA increases fuel prices / Photo courtesy

Motorists and households will now have to dig dipper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced increased fuel prices on Tuesday.

In the latest review, Super petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices increases by Sh5.43, Sh2.24 and Sh2.40 per litre respectively.

The new prices will be effective midnight.

The regulator has attributed the rise to increase in average landing costs with super petrol, which is worst hit, rising by 11.39 per cent from $620.54 to $691.25, diesel by 2.75 per cent from $624.25 to $641.51 and kerose by two per cent from $662.55 to $675.55.

In Nairobi, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh112.03, Sh104.37 and Sh104.62 respectively.

In Kisumu, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now trade for Sh113.98, Sh106.32 and Sh104.62 respectively.

Read:Tougher Times Ahead For Kenyans As Fuel Prices Go Up In Latest Review

In Mombasa, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh109.51, Sh101.7 and Sh102.00 respectively.

During last month’s review, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi retailed at Sh106.60, Sh102.13 and Sh102.22 respectively.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

2 Pings & Trackbacks

  1. Pingback:

  2. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

michelle morgan

An Expectant Michelle Morgan Walks Down The Aisle In Seychelles (Photos)
Bey T

Rapper Bey T Tears Down Diamond Platinumz Beau Tanasha Donna In New Diss Track