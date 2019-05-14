Kenyans Stare At Higher Bills As EPRA Increases Fuel Prices Again

Motorists and households will now have to dig dipper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced increased fuel prices on Tuesday.

In the latest review, Super petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices increases by Sh5.43, Sh2.24 and Sh2.40 per litre respectively.

The new prices will be effective midnight.

The regulator has attributed the rise to increase in average landing costs with super petrol, which is worst hit, rising by 11.39 per cent from $620.54 to $691.25, diesel by 2.75 per cent from $624.25 to $641.51 and kerose by two per cent from $662.55 to $675.55.

In Nairobi, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh112.03, Sh104.37 and Sh104.62 respectively.

In Kisumu, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now trade for Sh113.98, Sh106.32 and Sh104.62 respectively.

In Mombasa, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh109.51, Sh101.7 and Sh102.00 respectively.

During last month’s review, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi retailed at Sh106.60, Sh102.13 and Sh102.22 respectively.

