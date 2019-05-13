President Uhuru In His Office Working On ‘Several Things’ – Kanze Dena Explains

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena has come out to explain to concerned Kenyans where President Uhuru Kenya is.

During a morning interview at Radio Maisha, Kanze noted that the President is within the country and that he is focusing on working on several things in his office.

She exclaimed: “I am shocked that people say they haven’t seen the President since he left China, yet on 3rd of this month he had a meeting with executives from Global Fund and there was a Statement about it.

“The President is around, it doesn’t mean that because he is not seen in public he is not there, he has an office where he goes every day and he is working on several things,” she added during the interview.

Her response came after Kenyans raised concerns over the whereabouts of the president who has not been seen in public since his return from China last month.

While in China, Kenyatta secured an avocado deal, witnessed the signing of two project delivery agreements totalling to Ksh67.5 billion through concessional financing and Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The President however missed out on securing a Ksh368 Billion SGR loan.

Following the ‘rejected’ loan application with the Chinese government, the government came out to assert that the SGR loan was not a priority during the President’s visit to China.

During the interview, Kanze also mentioned: “The issue about the China visit and the SGR loan is still not true.

The President’s agenda did not include the SGR loan. The media chose to report on the matter, but we had not given that information.”

Using a hashtag #FindPresidentUhuru, KOT also raised concerns over the deactivation of the President’s official personal accounts.

For some netizens, that was a worrying incident since the deactivation of the accounts was followed by his trip to China then he went “missing.”

“First, he deleted ALL his social media pages and then left Kenya for China to borrow some mulla & that’s how our President went MISSING! Where is Uhuru Kenyatta? #FindPresidentUhuru”

Kanze however stated: “President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Social Media accounts are his personal accounts. He has the right to activate or deactivate them as he wills. He has his reasons, and we respect that.”

