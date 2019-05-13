Police In Lamu Arrest Colleague For Attempting To Rape Woman

Police in Lamu have arrested their colleague suspected to have raped a woman in her house while drunk. The officer identified as David King’ori has been detained in the Lamu police Station following the incident.

The police officer was arrested after the victim locked him inside her house. The relationship between the two is yet to be established.

This incident comes barely a day after a Kenya Navy officer has taken his own life after shooting dead his colleague in Mtongwe, Mombasa County.

The officer identified as Kibet reportedly snatched a G3 riffle from his victim, Kimtai, and shot him three times fatally wounding him, before turning the rifle on himself.

Kibet, who was on a pass leave, is said to have secretly sneaked into the barracks before the incident.

Read:

“Kibet who had just arrived on pass leave , secretively sneaked into the barracks where he found Senior private Kimtai actively engaged on duty. He snatched his G3 rifle and shot him thrice fatally injuring him before turning the gun to himself, the police report read.

Thereafter, Kimtai was rushed to Kenya Navy Sick Bay where he succumbed to his injuries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu