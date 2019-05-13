in ENTERTAINMENT

Excitement As Miguna Miguna Introduces Wife To Kenyans Online

miguna
Lawyer Miguna Miguna on Sunday for the first time introduced his wife to the world.

The fierce critic of the “handshake” praised hi wife, only identified as Jane by former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe on social media.

In his tweet, the self-proclaimed NRM general wished Jane a happy mother’s day which also coincided with her birthday.

“To my lovely wife, the mother of my children: Happy Birthday and Enjoy Mother’s Day. The struggle is well watered and fertilized by organic African beauty!” he wrote.

Well, KOT, always quick to notice things, quickly remarked that Jane was in deed beautiful. Others, as always made fun of Miguna who is relentless in the fight against corruption and what he now refers to as the “handcheque.”

Here are some of the funny comments:

