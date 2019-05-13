Excitement As Miguna Miguna Introduces Wife To Kenyans Online

Lawyer Miguna Miguna on Sunday for the first time introduced his wife to the world.

The fierce critic of the “handshake” praised hi wife, only identified as Jane by former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe on social media.

In his tweet, the self-proclaimed NRM general wished Jane a happy mother’s day which also coincided with her birthday.

“To my lovely wife, the mother of my children: Happy Birthday and Enjoy Mother’s Day. The struggle is well watered and fertilized by organic African beauty!” he wrote.

To my lovely wife, the mother of my children: Happy Birthday and Enjoy Mother's Day. The struggle is well watered and fertilized by ORGANIC AFRICAN BEAUTY! Aluta Continua! Viva! pic.twitter.com/8voaBOp9Mt — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 12, 2019

Well, KOT, always quick to notice things, quickly remarked that Jane was in deed beautiful. Others, as always made fun of Miguna who is relentless in the fight against corruption and what he now refers to as the “handcheque.”

Here are some of the funny comments:

The NRM general got taste men!! — CaptainTeknics Inc. (@CaptainTeknics) May 12, 2019

Miguna wewe pia ni balaa bro. Unajua kuchagua. — ||Marc||~||Abrahams|| (@AbramsMarcD) May 12, 2019

Baaas! Hapa ndio miguna hunyenyeke….Sauti inapotea. You Got taste. Viva — kordoba (@BurtonClaude) May 12, 2019

Is she in Kenya?

Tupe number tukamjulie hali mzae — KARMA ✳️ (@Fred_daktari) May 12, 2019

I dont why sisi wanaume vurugu get very cool wives — Macharia Wa Njeru (@SnrCartel) May 13, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu