in NEWS

Netizens Tell Off Governor Waiguru Over Sickening State Of Kerugoya Hospital – Photos

1.7k Views 1 Comment

Sickening state of Kerugoya County Referral Hospital | Photo Courtesy

Kerugoya County Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga County is the talk of town hours after an exposé by a local media.

In the exposé aired on Citizen TV on Saturday night, the county leadership led by Governor Ann Waiguru has largely been blamed over the sickening state of the facility.

Blocked toilets, unwashed linen, rotting garbage and undisposed hospital garbage paints the picture of the deplorable condition at the county’s referral health facility.

Reports indicate the hospital recently laid off 200 casual workers responsible for ensuring hygiene in the hospital.

Sickening state of Kerugoya County Referral Hospital | Photo Courtesy
Sickening state of Kerugoya County Referral Hospital | Photo Courtesy

The county reportedly took the move without much deliberations on consequences to its patients and staff.

Water crisis is another big problem both the staff and patients are experiencing. The situation has put these groups at risk of contaminating diseases.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers’ Kirinyaga county chairperson Paul Mwangi confirmed cases of Hepatitis B reported with some health workers testing positive.

“There are several nurses who are experiencing diarrhea. Last week, two nurses were diagnosed with Hepatitis B,” he stated.

He expressed fears of cholera outbreak if proper measures are not put in place going forward.

The revelations have angered Kenyans who took to social media to call on the county leadership to take responsibility of the menace at the hospital.

Read:Kirinyaga County Floods Entertainment Joints With Over 100,000 Condoms Ahead Of Devolution Conference

Here is the video

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

End Of An Era As Robin Van Persie Set To Retire Today

The Satanic Temple Gets Official Recognition In US As New Religion