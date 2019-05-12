Netizens Tell Off Governor Waiguru Over Sickening State Of Kerugoya Hospital – Photos

Kerugoya County Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga County is the talk of town hours after an exposé by a local media.

In the exposé aired on Citizen TV on Saturday night, the county leadership led by Governor Ann Waiguru has largely been blamed over the sickening state of the facility.

Blocked toilets, unwashed linen, rotting garbage and undisposed hospital garbage paints the picture of the deplorable condition at the county’s referral health facility.

Reports indicate the hospital recently laid off 200 casual workers responsible for ensuring hygiene in the hospital.

The county reportedly took the move without much deliberations on consequences to its patients and staff.

Water crisis is another big problem both the staff and patients are experiencing. The situation has put these groups at risk of contaminating diseases.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers’ Kirinyaga county chairperson Paul Mwangi confirmed cases of Hepatitis B reported with some health workers testing positive.

“There are several nurses who are experiencing diarrhea. Last week, two nurses were diagnosed with Hepatitis B,” he stated.

He expressed fears of cholera outbreak if proper measures are not put in place going forward.

The revelations have angered Kenyans who took to social media to call on the county leadership to take responsibility of the menace at the hospital.

Do Reffaral hospitals look like what i have seen at kerugoya hospital? Kerugoya hospital must be closed. Did i see ann waiguru among the top ten performing governors? How are they ranked? Abcdefg 😣 — ALBOH_NYAKWARA 🇰🇪 (@nyakwara_albert) May 11, 2019

Kirinyaga county organized one of the best organized Council of Governors meeting to showcase the success of county government. The amount used to organize the event is enough to revamp Kerugoya hospital. — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) May 11, 2019

The story of Kerugoya Hospital as outlined by @citizentvkenya is sickening. Picture this; a hospital with dirty & blocked sinks, dirty, blocked & overflowing toilets, dirty bedsheets & nurses & doctors suffering from diarrhea! 😟😟😖! Universal health is indeed working! — juma G. 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) May 11, 2019

The sad thing about Kerugoya County Referral Hospital is that Waiguru will be voted in on a second term unanimously. The same residents complaining will wake up at 3am to confirm the re-election " #Fact — Dr Job Okemwa Ongubo (@job_okemwa) May 12, 2019

Shalom Hospital was closed but Kerugoya Hospital can't be. @Kmpdb_Interact and all regulatory authorities under @MOH_Kenya & @SicilyKariuki are practising double Standards or is it just poor care for poor people. — Dr. Ouma Oluga (@fnoluga) May 11, 2019

Kerugoya hospital is in a mess, no wonder 60% of patients at Embu Level 5 Hospital are from Kirinyaga County. What happened to Kirinyaga County or someone is on honeymoon mood 😛 #KirinyagaHealthCrisis pic.twitter.com/l2ol3LQOpC — Mukami Wa Embu 🇰🇪 (@MukamiWaEmbu) May 12, 2019

#Tumechoka health is a devolved function. This is sorry state of Kerugoya county referral hostpital, what happened to #KirinyagaRising Gov @AnneWaiguru pic.twitter.com/7xHz2oQ58N — Dennis maina (@Dennismaina4) May 11, 2019

The images showing the amount of garbage in Kerugoya hospital is sickening considering that is a health facility

Ukikaa kwa hiyo Hosp for 10 mins utacontract a lot if diseases even though ulikuwa healthy 😣🙂 — Naom Kemunto🇰🇪 (@NaomKemunto5) May 11, 2019

Here is the video

