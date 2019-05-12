Revealed: Garissa County Gov’t Spending Ksh7.8 Million Monthly To Hire Prados From Governor’s Brother

The County Government of Garissa has hired a total of 13 Prados from Governor Ali Bunow Korane’s brother, Mohamed Bunow, at a monthly fees of Ksh600,000 each, this desk can authoritatively report.

This amounts to Ksh7.8 million per month, and Ksh93.6 million per year.

The V8 guzzlers were acquired in 2017 when Korane took over the leadership of the county, opening the lid o massive corruption in the county.

According o our sources with the county government, the governor changed the number plates of the vehicles after realising that the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) was investigating the matter.

Kahawa Tungu’s investigative desk found the registration numbers of the prados, some of which have been changed to county government number plates.

The vehicles are as listed below.

1. KCR 721 E

2. KCR 722 E

3. KCR 723 E

4. KCR 724 E

5. KCR 725 E

6. KCR 726 E

7. KCR 727 E

8. KCR 728 E

9. KCR 729 E

10. KCR 730 E

11. KCR 731 E

12. KCR 732 E

13. KCC 277 K

“The above fuel guzzlers are owned by the younger brother of the governor one Mohamed Bunow. The latter engaged an Indian car dealer and secured a lease agreement with the County administration and is charging a whooping KSh600,000 for each prado a month,” intimates our source.

Read: How Garissa Governor Korane Planned The Murder Of Ex-CEC Idriss Mukhtar

According to dossiers in the public domain, this is not the first tender awarded to the governor’s brother, who has been used to loot county coffers dry.

The company by the name Marjan Investment Limited, owned by Mohamed, has been awarded several tenders by the governor as a conduit or tool to loot public money.

