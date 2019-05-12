Wanted! DCI Releases List Of 48 KRA Officials Wanted Over Graft

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a list of 48 officials of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) suspected to have gone hiding following Friday swoop where over 75 staffers were interdicted.

The list entails 32 officers from KRA’s Domestic Taxes Department, 15 from the Customs and Border Control Department and one from the Investigations and Enforcement Department.

The officials were sent packing for allegedly abetting tax evasion and engaging in related fraudulent deals.

The employees, are accused of facilitating irregular cargo clearance, fraudulent amendment of tax returns so as to help taxpayers evade taxes and irregular issuance of tax compliance certificates.

In a statement on Friday, the taxman noted 61 of those interdicted are from domestic tax department, while 14 are from customs and boarder control.

Domestic taxes department officials

Dorothy Mwia Muthanga Nathaniel Attila Kadima Nicholas Omondi Sule Helekia Ogola James Wathanga Mwangi John Okore Purity Nkirote Muthamia Susan Joan Modi Zuhura Kuli Hassan John Ogutu Odiyo Odira Melda Atieno Charity Njoki Kinyua Diana Walegwa Martin Kiroro Mwangi Paul Nzomo Mutua Violet Agartha Awino Moses Mbogo Mirugi John Gichuki Kabeu Lyne Chepkemboi Maru Leslie Omondi Obwao Michael Benard Kioko Makali Fernandes Munyasia Mutui Edwin Mukuri Mbugua David Kiage Murigi Alphonse John Daniel Mirera nyakamba Rose Nyambori Masira David Chege David Wamweya Nderitu Dennis Kagira Njuguna Francis Ngugi Fredrick Joseph Otieno

Customs and border control department officials

Geoffrey Kipsang Ngeno Felix Ndambuki Kimeu Daniel Onyonka Magara Margaret Wangari Muhoro Victor Mungai Maina Daniel Otieno Oginga Caleb Angwenyi Auka Joseph Kuyo Legei Bonventure Naphtali Okanga Eunice Nakutan Lokarach Edward Ngugi Kabugi Sylvester Akama Mwamba Philemon Kiplangat Leonard Jeremy Kirianki Ndoro Theresa Wairimu

Investigations and enforcement department officials

Francis Zakayo Sikamoi

