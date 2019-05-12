in NEWS

Wanted! DCI Releases List Of 48 KRA Officials Wanted Over Graft

1k Views 1 Comment

Nairobi Hospital
Times Tower, the building that houses the KRA. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a list of 48 officials of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) suspected to have gone hiding following Friday swoop where over 75 staffers were interdicted.

The list entails 32 officers from KRA’s Domestic Taxes Department, 15 from the Customs and Border Control Department and one from the Investigations and Enforcement Department.

The officials were sent packing for allegedly abetting tax evasion and engaging in related fraudulent deals.

The employees, are accused of facilitating irregular cargo clearance, fraudulent amendment of tax returns so as to help taxpayers evade taxes and irregular issuance of tax compliance certificates.

In a statement on Friday, the taxman noted 61 of those interdicted are from domestic tax department, while 14 are from customs and boarder control.

Domestic taxes department officials

  1. Dorothy Mwia Muthanga
  2. Nathaniel Attila Kadima
  3. Nicholas Omondi Sule
  4. Helekia Ogola
  5. James Wathanga Mwangi
  6. John Okore
  7. Purity Nkirote Muthamia
  8. Susan Joan Modi
  9. Zuhura Kuli Hassan
  10. John Ogutu Odiyo
  11. Odira Melda Atieno
  12. Charity Njoki Kinyua
  13. Diana Walegwa
  14. Martin Kiroro Mwangi
  15. Paul Nzomo Mutua
  16. Violet Agartha Awino
  17. Moses Mbogo Mirugi
  18. John Gichuki Kabeu
  19. Lyne Chepkemboi Maru
  20. Leslie Omondi Obwao
  21. Michael Benard Kioko Makali
  22. Fernandes Munyasia Mutui
  23. Edwin Mukuri Mbugua
  24. David Kiage Murigi
  25. Alphonse John
  26. Daniel Mirera nyakamba
  27. Rose Nyambori Masira
  28. David Chege
  29. David Wamweya Nderitu
  30. Dennis Kagira Njuguna
  31. Francis Ngugi
  32. Fredrick Joseph Otieno

Customs and border control department officials

  1. Geoffrey Kipsang Ngeno
  2. Felix Ndambuki Kimeu
  3. Daniel Onyonka Magara
  4. Margaret Wangari Muhoro
  5. Victor Mungai Maina
  6. Daniel Otieno Oginga
  7. Caleb Angwenyi Auka
  8. Joseph Kuyo Legei
  9. Bonventure Naphtali Okanga
  10. Eunice Nakutan Lokarach
  11. Edward Ngugi Kabugi
  12. Sylvester Akama Mwamba
  13. Philemon Kiplangat
  14. Leonard Jeremy Kirianki
  15. Ndoro Theresa Wairimu

Investigations and enforcement department officials

  1. Francis Zakayo Sikamoi

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

gor mahia

Gor Mahia Slay Sofapaka To Move Closer To Another KPL Title

Man City Retain Premier League Title As Liverpool Settle For Second