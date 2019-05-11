Babu Owino’s Wife Fridah Tells How She Dealt With His Numerous Arrests

Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino is best known from his days as a student leader at the University of Nairobi but is now a member of Parliament for Embakasi East.

Speaking to Betty Kyallo on Weekend with Betty, the first time MP appeared alongside his wife, Fridah Ongili who recalled the numerous times the fierce legislator spent nights behind bars.

The two met in campus where he fought for the comrades, a thing he still does to date.

According to the mother of one, Babu has been a politician from way back and his antics have never caught her by surprise.

“From when I met Babu, he was a politician, so it didn’t come as a surprise to me. I knew what I was getting myself into from day one,” she said.

She also noted that the many arrests led to her growing a thick skin and was unfazed every time he got arrested.

“Even in his campus days, he used to get arrested a lot. It was difficult but I’m strong and I deal with it,” she added.

According to the ODM lawmaker who before the handshake was a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta, the arrests had him eat to his fill before leaving the house.

“Due to the constant arrests, I decided that every time I leave the house, I have something heavy because I don’t know where I will sleep,” he told Betty.

Gushing about her husband, Ms Ongili said that Babu is a kind hearted man with the potential to lead the country.

“Babu is not as crazy as you think. He has a really good heart, he’s a kind person and I see it every day. He’s also very funny.

He takes advice and that’s why he is growing politcally. He’s more than capable of becoming the president of the country,” she continued.

Asked about their marriage, Ms Ongili said that theirs is a normal relationship with ups and down but everyday they make it work.

