Otile Brown Irons Out Differences With Ethiopian Girlfriend, Nabayet (Photos)

Otile Brown is back together with his Ethiopian girlfriend, Nabayet.

The two allegedly parted ways last week when they deleted each others pictures from their social media pages.

The went as far as unfollowing each other on Instagram.

There were rumours that Otile, was allegedly fraternizing with women on social media.

Well, it seems like things are back to the way they were. On Friday, Nabayet posted an image captioned “Nowhere be like Africa, nowhere be like home.”

The Baby Love crooner replied, “My baby.”

Last year, Vera Sidika and Otile pulled the same stunt where they pretended to break up as a way of selling his music.

They only broke up after he (Otile) asked the socialite for money to buy a car.

