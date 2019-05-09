Paler Than Usual – Fans Accuse Vera Sidika Of Skin Bleaching While Away On Business

Socialite cum businesswoman Vera Sidika has been away for a while apparently on business in Britain and before that in the States.

But what has the people talking is her paler than usual skin.

The bootylicious Vera Sidika parlour owner is looking “whiter” than she did when she bleached her skin way back in 2014.

Rumours are rife that the 29 year old beauty might have had another cosmetic surgery while in London.

Her followers think that she looks like a “plastic doll”, comments to which she replied,”Plastic makes perfect.”

While some have poked fun at her new look, many have reminded her that “plastic” is not durable.

View this post on Instagram Comment with your favorite emoji 😍 A post shared by VERA SIDIKA (@queenveebosset) on May 7, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

Vera has been talking about settling down and having a baby but there is no man in the picture, yet.

Her ex boyfriend, Otile Brown had also indicated that he was done playing games and was ready to settle down with his Ethiopian lover, Nabayet.

The couple only last week deleted each others photos on social media.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu