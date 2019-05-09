Gospel Artist Jimmy Gait Receives Threats From Twin Sisters Looking To Marry Him

Gospel artist Jimmy Gait on Thursday reported a stalker case at the police station.

Managing to stay away from prying eyes, the Muhathara hitmaker has been dealing with twin sisters who want him to marry them.

In an Instagram post, Gait noted that the women have resulted to threats and intimidation after he turned down their offer.

The women have waylaid the artiste in the recent past, he explains in the video message.

So dire is the situation that he has decided to record a statement with the police. The threats, he added, are horrifying.

“There are twins who have been on my case to marry them and they have vowed that if I don’t marry them no one else will. They have been sending me threats on text and promised to do anything to have me marry them.

They say God has showed them it’s me and that’s final! They follow me everywhere and this is becoming increasingly threatening and so I have decided to write a statement at the police station so the matter can be handled from there. I can’t take the threats lightly!” he wrote.

Last year while appearing on the Chipukeezy Show, a woman identified as Annabel stormed the stage professing love for the singer.

“Am just going after what I want. If he is the one who will lead me into salvation, well and good, namwambia hisia zangu, Jimmy I love you, I have been in love with you for the longest time and you know it is just that you have been ignoring me all the time…” Annabel told a surprised Gait.

