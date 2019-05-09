Ivy Wangechi’s Murder Suspect To Stay Longer In Custody After Court Postpones Bail Ruling

Naftali Kinuthia, the main suspect in Ivy Wangechi’s murder, will stay longer in police custody after his bail hearing was postponed to May 27.

The decision was made by Eldoret High Court Justice Samuel Githinji on Thursday.

Githinji was expected to determine if Kinuthia would be released on bail.

Slain Ivy’s family is opposed to the release of the suspect, on grounds that he’ll tamper with crucial evidence in the case.

kinuthia is accused of murdering Ivy, a sixth-year medical student at Moi University on April 9 outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where the diseased was taking her practicals.

On April 30, Kinuthia denied murder charges leveled against him.

Additionally, Magistrate Githinji rejected slain student’s family application to have the case transferred to Nairobi.

Githinji mentioned: “The incident happened here in Eldoret and most witnesses are within the same area.”

Another application by Kinuthia’s family for the release of the vehicle he used was also rejected by Magistrate Githinji.

Authorities have lined up 10 witnesses to testify against Kinuthia in the murder case.

Read:Kinuthia’s Parents Among 10 Witnesses To Testify Against Him After He Denied Killing Ivy

According to the police, the 10 include boda boda riders as well as her former colleagues at the Moi Referral Hospital, who witnessed the gruesome murder.

It is reported that his parents as well as Ivy’s parents are also set to testify in court against the suspect.

Ivy was laid to rest at her parent’s rural home on April 18 in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu