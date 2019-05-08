Security Guard Arrested For Beating Policeman In Likoni

A security guard who doubles up as a bouncer is in police custody for allegedly beating and injuring a policeman in Likoni.

Davis Wafula, who works with Guardforce Security Company, was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday.

Reports indicate the man, who controls crowd at Likoni Ferry Services channel, had allegedly stolen valuables from a woman in the area.

The injured officer and his colleague, had gone to arrest the accused.

However, Wafula descended on the officers, injuring the officer in question. His partner escaped unhurt.

Likoni Police boss Benjamin Rotich confirmed the incident,saying the guard has since been arrested.

“We deployed more officers and at last he was arrested and he will appear in court once the investigation are over,” Rotich said.

Read:Likoni Deputy OCS Shoots Dead His Girlfriend, Barmaid, Commits Suicide

He divulged that Wafula will be charged with stealing and in injuring a police officer.

Following the incident, when a local media contacted Charles Juma, manager at Guardforce company, he said the guard in question was off-duty when the alleged attack happened.

“Don’t quote me anywhere, I am not allowed to comment on such matter, secondly the incident happened out of duty, it didn’t happen within the job jurisdiction,” he told The Standard.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu