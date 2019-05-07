Journalist Jacque Maribe to Testify Against Jowie in the Monica Kimani’s Murder Case

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) is intending to drop charges against journalist Jacque Maribe in the case where she was charged with being an accessory in the murder of Monica Kimani.

According to sources close to the prosecution, Jacque Maribe will become a key witness in the murder trial after transitioning from being a suspect in the murder case which shocked the nation in 2018.

Jacque was accused of being a key accessory in the murder of Monica Kimani in the latter’s apartment in Kilimani. Monica was murdered in what is believed to have been the determination of suspects to take her possessions which included loads of cash and other valuables.

The move to transition Jacque Maribe from suspect to witness was necessitated by the prosecution’s refusal to charge an elite member of Recce Police squad with the murder despite him being present at the scene of the murder, unlike Jacque who was never at the scene of the murder.

Jennings Odhiambo of the Ruiru based elite police unit was questioned by his colleagues from the DCI who decided not to charge him with any offense. It’s not clear if he will be a witness in the case.

The DPP has however denied the claims, saying that Maribe will have to defend herself against murder charges.

“Jacque Maribe is an accused person. One of the accused, Jowie, has made an application seeking review of the decision dismissing his bail application. Hearing on 21st May 2019,” said the DPP.

