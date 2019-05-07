Gov’t Changes Tune In Age Limit For Imported Second-hand Cars

Age limit for imported second-hand cars is just a policy draft that is far from implementation, the government has said.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Trade and Industries committee, Trade CS Peter Munya said that the policy that seeks to cap importation of used cars from eight to five years was yet to undergo public participation, hence it should not cause panic.

“It is still in its draft form and yet to undergo public participation,” he said.

The government had announced that starting July the age of second-hand cars imported into the country would be capped to five years from the current eight.

By 2021, the limit is proposed to be three years and finally zero by the year 2024.

Car Importers Association Chairman criticized the government saying that Kenyans will no longer be able to afford cars since only 2 percent of Kenyans buy vehicles that are used for less than 5 years.

He says that the government will also lose Ksh13 billion on taxes per month.

The number of used car imports is 23,000 on a monthly basis and the ban will reduce the number to 4000 vehicles.

The proposal was introduced by former industrialization Cabinet Secretary Aden Mohamed in a bid to reduce the snarl up on the Kenyan roads and also boost local motor vehicle assembling business in the country.

