Fake Journalist Cons Police Officer Sh300,000 In Eldoret

A police officer based in Eldoret was recently defrauded Sh300,000 by an impostor journalist.

Corporal Edward Kemboi attached at Langas Police station in Uasin Gishu County disclosed to a local media how he fell into the trickery of a man he had known for months.

According to Kemboi, for months, the accused posed as a senior journalist and an employee of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Eldoret branch.

They first met last year at the Agricultural Society of Kenya Showground in Eldoret, where the man claimed to be covering specific stories of interest to the government.

Ever since, the impostor regularly visited his working station, pretending to source for crime stories. He often told Kemboi that he was assigned to monitor criminal cases in the county and report to his seniors in town.

“ When I met this man at the police station, he looked like a gentleman. The reason why I fell in the trap, he was well dressed, always holding a camera and a microphone, without knowing he was a senior and professional conman,” the officer narrated the ordeal.

Thereafter, Kemboi inquired from his newly found acquaintance if his son could get a chance and be employed at NIS. The man nodded, further telling Kemboi that a registration fee of Sh300,000 was required to process his request.

He promised that once the amount is paid in full, Kemboi would be provided government forms of employment.

Elated Kemboi didn’t hesitate; he proceeded to Nairobi to process a loan from the Police Sacco.

He handed the money to the accused in the presence of his 20-year-old son Eric Tanui.

Tanui, a former student at Man High School in Iten, Elegeyo Marakwet County, accompanied the accused to Nairobi where he was supposed to fill government forms.

However, on arrival in the streets of Nairobi, the man disappeared into thin air.

The dejected boy was forced to board another vehicle back to Eldoret.

Read: Nation Journalist Conned Sh3 Million In Fake Car Deal

Despite reporting the incident at Langas Police station, the accused is still at large.

“My worry is how I can get this conman. He didn’t give us his full names, he is a person known to many people including journalists. My family is suffering following a heavy deduction from my salary. I pray that justice will take its course so that I can recover my money,” he said.

The Standard reports that Langas OCPD has since confirmed the incident, adding that the accused is on police watchlist.

“Such cases are normal in a society, our officers are out there investigating the matter, don’t worry we will inform you once we are done with the investigation,” Wilson Waqo Abdub said.

