‘Pigwa Shoka’ Artists Apologise To Ivy Wangechi’s Family As Ezekiel Mutua Petitions For Their Arrest

Kenyans have harshly condemned the release of a song dubbed ‘pigwa shoka’ produced by Sheddy Empire, that seemingly advocates for the killing of women using an axe as was the case with the late Ivy Wangechi.

The newly released song has caused an uproar over the lyrics and the graphics used in the video that shows youth in ‘blood-stained’ clothes carrying ‘bloody’ axes.

Like most Kenyans, the moral cop Ezekiel Mutua weighed in on the grossly annoying video, asserting that he has received complaints from Kenyans and that he has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest the artists of the song.

Speaking on Sunday, Mutua mentioned: “We are following up to ensure that there is heightened surveillance on this kind of content. We have also alerted DCI to find the creators and producers of such content and ensure that they face the law.”

Following the petition to have the artists arrested, they have released a video apologizing for the release of the song, adding that they had no ill-intentions over it’s release.

Sheddy Empire producer who identified himself in the video as ‘Kashni’ directed their apology to the late Ivy’s family, friends and her former colleagues.

Accompanied by two other artists, Kashni noted that they produced the song out of their creativity.

“We just did the song out of fun and creativity,” he exclaimed.

He dismissed that the song was intended to promote the killing of ladies asserting that they too have sisters and other female relatives whom they wouldn’t celebrate in case something that ‘evil’ would happen to them.

The song has been released just weeks after Naftali Njahi Kinuthia was arrested and charged for allegedly hacking Ivy Wangechi to death outside Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The sixth-year medical student was reportedly hacked to death by an axe and knife by the suspect.

