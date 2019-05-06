Activist Boniface Mwangi Arrested By DCI Detectives

Activist Boniface Mwangi has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to Boniface Mwangi, they are headed to Central Police station.

The reason behind his arrest remains unclear.

“I have been arrested by @ DCI_Kenya from my house. We are headed to Central Police Station. I haven’t been told the reason for my arrest, ” the activist posted on his Twitter handle.

Mwangi is a vocal human rights activists, who has been very vocal among other things extra judicial killings by the police in the country.

Recently, he posted photos of President Uhuru Kenyatta insinuating that he is the man who has messed the country, and it could have rubbed the administration the wrong way. This could be one of the reasons he has been arrested, for ‘disrespecting’ the head of state.

Here are the photos:-

On May 3, the activist posted a video of him and Journalist Larry Madowo training on how to handle a gun. In the undated video, the two are interacting with seemingly unlicensed gun holders, which might be another reason for his arrest.

The post elicited mixed reactions online.

He was also recently in the front line advocating for the release for activist Betty Wa Shiro who was arrested in the anti-corruption protests dubbed Beyond Zero Corruption.

In 2015, Mwangi was arrested during a Knock Out Corruption” march to State House, Nairobi.

He was arrested with 25 other activists and detained at Kilimani and Central Police stations before they were released.

