Police Officer Shoots Dead His Boss In Maralal

A police officer in a police camp in Maralal on Saturday night shot dead his boss, following disagreements.

The reason behind their disagreement is yet to be estabished, according to Samburu County police commander Karanja Muiruri, who confirmed the incidence.

However, sources say that the police officer was furious after he was transferred from a construction site where he was working.

The officer is said to have stormed the police camp and opened fire on his boss killing him instantly.

He was arrested and disarmed, and will be arraigned once police complete investigation.

The body of the victim was taken to Samburu County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Ten days ago, a police inspector was killed, three others severely injured and two children were abducted in Samburu North sub county.

According to Muiruri, the deceased was leading his colleagues in an operation aimed to recover livestock that was stolen at Suyian village.

Muiruri divulged that the officers had already recovered 50 herds of cattle when the officers were attacked by the cattle rustlers.

The rustlers then kidnapped the children, a boy and a girl who are 10 and 11 respectively.

