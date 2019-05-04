Uhuru Appoints Ex-Siaya Governor Aspirant Nicholas Gumbo as KHN Board Chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Siaya governor aspirant Nicholas Gumbo as chairperson of Kenyatta National Hospital board.

In a gazette notice dated May 3, the president also appointed former Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo to be the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Ferry Services Board for a period oof three years from June 23, 2019.

Former Kitui governor Julius Malombe was appointed to be the chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency for three years, effective May 3.

The Head of State also appointed former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru was also a beneficiary of the recent appointments as he was appointed as the chairman of the board of the Kenya Investment Authority for three years as well.

The Nation Media Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu was appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board.

Uhuru reappointed Michael Bowen to be the chairman of the Industrial Development Board for a period of three years effective June 23rd.

This new appointment sees the entrance of more politicians heading agencies in the public service.

Other politicians who were also appointed include former Mathare MP Ochieng Mbeo, former Lamu Woman Representative Shakila Abdalla, and former Ndia MP Stephen Ngare.

