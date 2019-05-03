MP Aisha Jumwa Snatches Microphone From Edwin Sifuna In Kilifi [Video]

Wrangles in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party took a new twist on Friday after Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa blocked the party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from speaking at a funeral in Kilifi.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the legislator slammed Sifuna for engaging in politics instead of condoling with the family of the deceased.

Sifuna was trying to explain why the ODM party resolved to expel the Malindi legislator.

In a rejoinder, Jumwa urged the Secretary General to stop politicking, urging him to respect the Mijikenda people, whom he was addressing.

Locals in attendance, are heard in the background asking Sifuna to take a seat.

Dejected Sifuna is then forced to leave the dais, after Jumwa snatches his microphone, amid uproar from the crowd insupport of Jumwa.

Jumwa was ousted from the Raila Odinga led party for supporting Deputy President William Ruto in his quest to clinch the presidency come 2022.

Her Msambeni counterpart Suleiman Dori, who faced similar accusations was pardoned by the party.

Sifuna has been vocal of the ouster and in many times publicly defended it.

The “rebel” legislator termed the ouster flawed, vowing to fight it to the bitter end.

The DP weighed in on the issue, bashing the ODM party for targeting a ‘woman’ instead of attacking him directly.

“It is shameful for a party leader to convene a whole National Executive Council to plan how to expel a woman. Men with their beards sitting to discuss a woman is shameful. It is not acceptable in this 21st century.

What they are accusing Aisha of doing has been done by many men including the party leader. Why don’t they tackle the men and leave the woman alone? Any political party or political leader that organises and orchestrates to undermine women has no place in the 21st century,” the DP said.

