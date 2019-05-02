A “Forever” Affair As Tanasha Pours Her Heart Out To Diamond

NRG Radio host and singer Tanasha Donna Oketch is madly in love with her boyfriend Diamond Platnumz despite the warnings from his ex, Zari Hassan and the cheating allegations.

In the past couple of months, the Bongo Star has been accused of being unfaithful to Tanasha, sometimes with photo evidence.

His baby mama has also advised her against trusting him.

But Tanasha is her own woman and in an open romantic letter to The One hitmaker, he is the perfect man who is supportive, kind and gentle.

“This man… Oh Lord where do I begin. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am to have such a kind, supportive, hardworking, loving gentleman like yourself.

I almost forgot how lucky I was when the pressure and negativity and all the BS used to get to my head… You stuck by me. I’m in love with who you are inside and out, you inspire me in so many ways, I’ve learned so much from you and you are a blessing from God D,” she poured her heart out.

The Radio singer also told the father of three that she will ride with him till the end of time.

“The way you support what I do without me even asking you to, honestly made me realize how lucky and blessed I am to have you. Je t’aime and I’m stuck with you mon amour.

May God continue to bless you in so many ways for the heart you have. IDGAF what people think or say, but just know I will forever ride for you till the end .”

Overwhelmed by the love, Platnumz quickly responded with a “Love you More my Baby.”

The two are set to exchange vows in September in what might be the wedding of the decade with the Tanzanian star hoping that the government will declare the D-day a public holiday.

Initially, they were supposed to wed in February but their star friends could not make it.

As Platnumz walks down the aisle, Zari is also planning her wedding to Mr M which she said will be “super private.”

