“My Daughter Is Out Of Bound” – Passaris Tells Tweep Asking For Makenna’s Number

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has had to ward off online admirers trying to woo her, and sometimes just appreciate the ‘love’.

However, things were different during Labour Day celebrations, when Passaris posted a photo of herself with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka taking her a photo.

She posted it online asking Kenyans to caption the photo, but one tweep was quick to ask the Woman Representative for her daughter Makenna’s number.

“Give me Makenna’s number first,” replied twitter user using the account Robin Hood.

Give me Makenna's number first — Robin Hood (@RobbinStarkkk) May 1, 2019

Passaris was quick to note the reply, opting to protect her daughter who is still a student.

“No. My daughter is out of bound. She is a student and that’s her priority. Mummy doesn’t dish out her baby girls number. So request denied,” she said.

No. My daughter is out of bound. She is a student and that's her priority. Mummy doesn't dish out her baby girls number. So request denied. https://t.co/Q0XrblGOQ2 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) May 1, 2019

In February 2018, Passaris posted a video of her daughter online which left men drooling.

Read: Bahati’s New Hairdo Causes A Frenzy, Likened To Ken Wa Maria

“Celebrating my beautiful daughter. Every moment that she is happy makes me happy. Today’s world is tough on teens and young adults. As parents we have to support our children with God and Love. Nothing else matters. Mums be gentle and slow with expectations,” posted Passaris.

The girl turns 23 on May 15.

During last year’s Makenna’s birthday, Passaris termed her daughter as a “mature girl ready to take on the world”.

“In my daughter’s eyes, I see a mature girl ready to take on the world, one who can think deeply and dare to find solutions. I love you Kenna and I know you will bloom in your own time. Don’t rush through life’s mysteries, but enjoy every stage. Happy, Happy 22nd Birthday,” posted Passaris.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu