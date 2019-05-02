Kitale Thieves Drill Shop’s Wall Only To Find Sh2000

Thieves in Kitale spent a better part of their day drilling a wall to a shop to steal millions but only found coins amounting to Sh2000.

The thieves spent two hours to break into Chase drapers which specialists in school uniforms on Tuesday April 30.Joseph Tum the police boss at Trans Nzoia west post confirmed the incident.

“The thieves thought there was a lot of money in the shop, but that was not the case,there was only a few coins. We are investigating whether it was an inside job and will soon get to the bottom of the matter,” Tum said.

Last year thieves made away with Sh50 million from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Thika Branch.

The branch manager said that the unidentified people broke into the bank’s strong room through underground tunnels.

