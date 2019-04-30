Genge Star Mejja’s Daughter Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Singer Mejja is celebrating the life of his daughter.

According to the Niko Poa hitmaker, his daughter has been hospitalized for close to five days with pneumonia.

“She is a fighter from Friday amekuwa hosi na pneumonia she is a soldier and my inspiration,” he wrote on Instagram.

His friends and fans flooded his page with “Get well quick” messages.

Thecremedelacreme Bro She in our prayers. She’s healed in Jesus name

Kapchanga_abel Mazee iza okwonko,she will be fine God will heal her

Elishifawangeshi Quick recovery baby girl

Last year the member of the Kansol was going through a rough patch after his wife of five years left him via text.

In an interview with Radio Jambo, Mejja said that he received the devastating news on his way back from signing a lucrative deal in Thika.

“We were in good terms and had been together for 5 years. All of a sudden when I went to sign a contract I got a text asking me if I had arrived safely and I said I did. Then the next thing I got a text telling me to move on with my life. I thought the text was meant for someone else and she had mistakenly sent it to me,” Mejja narrated.

He confessed that a close friend help him get through the ordeal but the suicidal thoughts kept on coming back especially when he was all alone.

“Suicide is a thought that crosses your mind, I can’t deny that. You feel suicidal because you look at other people’s happy lives and you feel that there is something wrong with your life. It crossed my mind but there was a friend of mine who would come and we would hang out and when the suicidal thoughts crossed my mind we would start talking about stuff like football so he kept me busy and away from my thoughts. But the problem was at night because the negative thoughts would creep in when you are alone. I rarely slept at night,” he continued.

