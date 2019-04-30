Kenyans Team Up With Ugandans To Demand For Bobi Wine’s Release

Kenyans have taken to social media to demand the release of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, who was arrested on Monday afternoon.

The legislator was arrested by Ugandan police while he was on his way to Busabala for a press conference where he was scheduled to speak out on police brutality, injustice and abuse of authority.

Like the previous times, Kenyans have weighed in their voices appealing for the release of Bobi Wine.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino together with his Nyando counterpart Jared Okello led the conversation by threatening to cross over to Uganda to join street demonstrations f for the release of the lawmaker.

Ainabkoi Constituency MP William Chepkut also stated: “Uganda is ripe for revolution.”

Haki Africa, a human-rights institution in Kenya, also called for the release of Bobi Wine condemning his arrest as a violation of his rights.

Kenyan sensational musician Octopizzo asserted on Twitter: “Some birds are not meant to be caged, that’s all.Their feathers are too bright, their songs too sweet and wild. So you let them go, or when you open the cage to feed them they somehow fly out past you.”

Through the hashtag #FreeBobiWine Kenyans asserted that the Ugandan government is violating the rights of Bobi Wine by arresting him over claims that “do not hold water.”

Mosioma Elijah mentioned: “One day Museveni you will be in this room you keep locking Bobi Wine in, the voice of Ugandans has been heard even in heaven.

“Something is cooking in Uganda. Soon or later something will come up. Arrests and detention of opposition politicians just because of dissenting political ideology will worsen it,” Peter Santoni tweeted.

Read: Ugandan MP Bobi Wine Detained For Three Days Over 2018 Protests

However, one Wera Elisha condemned Ugandans by saying: “I think Ugandans are not tired of Museveni. They are in great pretense. These people make noise for three days and keep quite. Then they wait for a miracle to come from Heaven. lt will never happen. Ask Miguna Miguna!”

Following his arrest, the MP was detained by a Ugandan court for three days following a protest he led.

He was on Tuesday charged with disobedience of statutory duty, an offence prosecution says he committed in July 2018.

He was charged alongside his brother Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, one David Lule, Edward Sebufu and other who is still at large for leading an illegal protest contravening section 116 of the Penal Code Act.

Bobi Wine will remain in custody until May 2.

