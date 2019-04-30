Inflation Hits 12-Month High At 6.5 Per Cent In April

Kenyans had one of the toughest months in April in the last 12 months, even as inflation race hit 6.58 percent.

This is the highest score in a year, attributed to prolonged drought that saw prices of some consumables soar, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

“Sifted maize flour, kales, potatoes, loose maize grains and flour and tomatoes recorded increases of 29.82, 25.30, 19.27, 26.14, 15.90 and 15.31 respectively, in April compared to March 2019,’’ KNBS said.

The items above are said to have contributed to 6.25 per cent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) weight. The prices of other food commodities were lower as compared to March.

In March, inflation rate stood at 4.35 per cent.

The price of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel products increased by 0.93 per cent in April compared to March.

The transport index also increased by 0.86 per cent due to an increase in pump prices.

Inflation Rate in Kenya averaged 9.59 per cent from 2005 until 2019, reaching an all-time high of 31.50 per cent in May of 2008 and a record low of 3.18 per cent in October of 2010.

