Daily Mail Invites Kenyans’ Wrath Over Kipchoge Doping Story After London Marathon

Daily mail received the wrath of Kenyans on social media after they tried to link the London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge to doping.

“Kipchoge is rewriting the record books when his native Kenya is in the midst of a major doping crisis and there are widespread concerns about anti-doping standards in Ethiopia.” They wrote.

They said that they no longer attributed African brilliance to training under high altitudes and running to and from school everyday.

The post insinuated that Kipchoge should be put on the doping watch since Kenyan athletes have been banned on the same.

Kenyans reacted to the claims by the Daily Mail online article angrily. The termed the article as racist

Here are some of the reactions:

"Eliud Kipchoge is Setting Records while his country faces major doping crisis" ~ Daily Mail UK. This is is a racist, white supremacist journalist. Kenyans remain genetically wired better to win these resilience races and we are not taking any other stupid, racist rant . — Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) April 29, 2019

#SomeoneTell @MailOnline that this article is essentially a mix of balderdash and poppycock wrapped in pure rubbish. What if @Mo_Farah won?

It's hard not to question the elite in the £1billion #LondonMarathon https://t.co/ioszryBqAD @Matt_Lawton_DM @EliudKipchoge — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) April 29, 2019

#SomeoneTell @MailOnline Kenya is no longer your colony. Mau Mau defeated you, and our athletes are cementing just that on your streets. Shame shame shame. — Frederick Muitiriri (@FredMuitiriri) April 29, 2019

