Daily Mail Invites Kenyans’ Wrath Over Kipchoge Doping Story After London Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge
Daily mail received the wrath of Kenyans on social media after they tried to link  the London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge to doping.

“Kipchoge is rewriting the record books when his native Kenya is in the midst of a major doping crisis and there are widespread concerns about anti-doping standards in Ethiopia.” They wrote.

They said that they no longer attributed African brilliance to training under high altitudes and running to and from school everyday.

The post insinuated that Kipchoge should be put on the doping watch since Kenyan athletes have been banned on the same.

Kenyans reacted to the claims by the Daily Mail online article angrily. The termed the article as racist

Here are some of the reactions:

