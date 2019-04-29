CJ Maraga Forced To Issue Explanation After Attending Jonathan Moi’s Burial On Sabbath

Chief Justice David Maraga, a staunch seventh day Adventist member, has been forced to issue an explanation after attending Jonathan Moi’s burial on Saturday.

Last year, while appearing before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the CJ job, Maraga vowed never to work on Saturday, which he termed the Lord’s sabbath.

Maraga’s Saturday move to attend the burial of retired President Daniel Moi’s son raised eyebrows with a section of netizens questioning his hard stance last year.

However, in a tweet on Sunday night, Maraga affirmed that his visit to condole with Moi’s family was inline with the sabbath believes.

“Condoling with the bereaved, even on a Sabbath, is in accordance with the teachings of the SDA Church and is in perfect harmony with the observance of the Sabbath, ” Maraga said in a post.

Other leaders who attended the burial include Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Senate Minority leader James Orengo among other government officials.

The leaders were welcomed by Jonathan’s brother Gideon Moi, who shared a rare handshake with DP Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga skipped the event as they were in China for official duties.

Jonathan succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Friday, April 19.

He was laid to rest at his Kabimoi home in Baringo County on Saturday, April 27.

