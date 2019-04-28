Mr Blue Launches Studio To Support Rappers As Diamond, Ali kiba Slammed For Abandoning Them

Khery Sameer Rajab popularly known by his stage name Mr. Blue, has launched a new studio for rappers in bid to support Hip Hop musicians in Tanzania.

Speaking in an interview with Bongo5, the rapper indicated that the studio will go a long way in helping the needy hip hop artists who for a long time failed to explore their talents for lack of funds.

He accused popular Tanzanian recording labels Kings Music and WCB for neglecting the hip hop talent.

The artist singled out Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba , who he accused of only waging support for singers.

“Alikiba na Diamond wanasapoti waimbaji tu, sio fair (Ali Kiba and Diamond only support singers, and not rappers)’ he said.

Tanzania is popular for Bongo Flavor music.

Mr Blue began rapping in 1999, having been inspired by Boy Stain and Obrey.

However, his breakthrough hit was Mr Blue, which got people talking.

