Brigid Kosgei Wins The 2019 London Marathon, Vivian Cheruiyot Finishes Second

Brigid Kosgei
Brigid Kosgei is the 2019 London Marathon champion, while another Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot came second.

Brigid, 25, recorded a new Personal Best of 2:18:18 ahead of compatriot Cheruiyot, who piped her to crown last year.

Ethiopia’s Roza Dereje is third.

Brigid is also the defending Chicago Marathon champion, a crown she won in 2018 after finishing second in 2017.

In the men’s senior race, Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge is currently leading two Ethiopians.

Bonface Osano

