Brigid Kosgei Wins The 2019 London Marathon, Vivian Cheruiyot Finishes Second

Brigid Kosgei is the 2019 London Marathon champion, while another Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot came second.
Brigid, 25, recorded a new Personal Best of 2:18:18 ahead of compatriot Cheruiyot, who piped her to crown last year.
Ethiopia’s Roza Dereje is third.
Brigid is also the defending Chicago Marathon champion, a crown she won in 2018 after finishing second in 2017.
In the men’s senior race, Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge is currently leading two Ethiopians.
