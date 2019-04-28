Brigid Kosgei Wins The 2019 London Marathon, Vivian Cheruiyot Finishes Second

Brigid Kosgei is the 2019 London Marathon champion, while another Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot came second.

Brigid, 25, recorded a new Personal Best of 2:18:18 ahead of compatriot Cheruiyot, who piped her to crown last year.

Ethiopia’s Roza Dereje is third.

Brigid is also the defending Chicago Marathon champion, a crown she won in 2018 after finishing second in 2017.

In the men’s senior race, Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge is currently leading two Ethiopians.

