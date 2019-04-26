Producer Jegede Confesses Undying Love For Vera Sidika

Kenyan music producer Jegede has expressed his affection for renown socialite Vera Sidika.

Jegede, a producer at Pacho records, on Thursday said he’s serious with the socialite and would like to explore life with her.

In an interview on Radio Maisha, Jegede said he had met curvaceous Vera sometime back in studio and was impressed by her beauty.

However, the singer couldn’t express his desires because Vera was in a relationship with Otile Brown.

“I am not joking, I want you to understand the seriousness of the matter. We’ve met a couple of times in studio and in video shoot but she was in a relationship then. now she is single so…..I want Vera,” Jegede said.

The music sensation adds that he would do anything to get Vera’s attention.

“First of all, it´s not a stunt, I am very serious. I think I can be the right man for her because the little time we chatted I could tell she has an amazing heart. We do not have to post our relationship on social media I will do it all for her. Even cook for her, ” he added.

Read: Otile Brown Shows Off New Girlfriend, After Nasty Breakup With Vera Sidika

Asked on why he has been silent lately, the Rampapa hitmaker hit back with a humorous statement, saying he was buying time for ‘the bleach to work out.’

Vera broke up with Otile Brown last year.

According to Vera, their nasty break up was necessitated by Otile’s poor bedroom skills.

Otile reportedly moved on this year with a lady identified as Nabayet on Instagram.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu