Eldoret, Nakuru Ranked Deadliest Towns As Crime Rate Spikes

Eldoret and Nakuru towns recorded the highest number of reported murder cases in the country in 2018, a 2019 economic survey has revealed.

The report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), revealed that the number of murder cases recorded nationally increased from 956 in 2017 to 1065 in 2018.

The last time the number of reported murder cases hit the 1000 mark was in 2014.

Eldoret town led with 90 cases, Nakuru recorded 88 cases, while Meru and Nairobi recorded 79 and 66 cases respectively.

According to the report, the number of persons reported to the police for having committed a crime increased by 5.1 per cent to 75,037 in 2018, with Kiambu and Nairobi county stations recording the highest numbers.

Further, the report indicates that Kenyan courts became increasing busier in the year under review after after the number of cases filed increased by 16.9 per cent from 344,180 in 2017 to 402,243 in 2018.

“The number of cases disposed of increased by 21.8 per cent from 304,182 in 2017 to 370,488 in 2018. The number of pending cases has been on an upward trend since 2015 and stood at 571,094 in 2018,” the report read in part.

On the other hand, the prisons population rose from 208,168 persons in 2017 to 223,718 persons in 2018.

The statistics come at a time the country continues to experience increased horrifying cases of murder, some involving couples and university students.

Two weeks ago, Ivy wangechi, a medical student at Moi University was hacked to death in broad daylight outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), where she was taking her final year practicals.

Ms Wangechi was murdered by Naftali Kinuthia , who relatives and friends termed a childhood friend turned-stalker.

Another woman, who is currently nursing injuries at Karatina sub county hospital, was stabbed 17 times after a domestic quarrel with her husband.

In yet another incident at Pwani University, Naomi Chepkemboi was admitted at a hospital in Kilifi County after she sustained serious knife injuries inflicted by her Kenyatta University ex-lover.

The accused in the three incidents have since been arrested, some are yet to be charged and convicted.

