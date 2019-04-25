Rose Muhando Speaks on Her Relationship With Kenya’s Stephen Kasolo

Tanzania’s Rose Muhando has come out to clear the air on her relationship with Kenya’s Kitole hit-maker Stephen Kasolo.

In a video shared by Kasolo on his social media pages, Muhando, who looks healthier than she was a few months ago, asserts that their relationship is centered on them being ‘ministry partners.’

According to Muhando, Stephen took her as a ministry mother and hence their fondness of each other.

She added that when people see the two of them, they should just know that she is fulfilling ‘God’s call over the life of Kasolo.’

Muhando’s utterances were coerced by rumors that claimed that they two were in a romantic relationship.

The two are set to release a new song on Friday this week.

Kasolo stated: “Mama Rose Muhando Nakupenda sana. Mbingu inajua na Dunia imekubali. Video dropping on Friday.”

Read: Gospel Artist Rose Muhando Is Back As She Checks Out Of Hospital

In another clip, Muhando thanked her fans for supporting her ministry when she was unwell.

The one time Tanzanian gospel sensation has been in hospital for about four months and was discharged two weeks ago.

She affirmed: “God has revealed himself in my life again because He has good plans for me. You have fought for my life with your prayers and I want to just ask God to bless you.”

According the Tanzanian media, Muhando was reported to have been suffering from drug addiction.

Sometime last year, Muhando fled to Kenya after alleging that she had been receiving death threats from unknown people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu