Police Donned In Women Attire Gun Down Two Gangsters In Dandora

Police men disguised as women from a worship service gunned down two gangsters on Tuesday in Dandora area, Nairobi.

The incident followed reports by locals at Dandora Police station that they had been robbed at around 4.am.

The two are said to have been members of a five-man gang terrorizing locals at Stage ya Maji area.

The other three escaped unhurt.

Reports indicate the gang is notorious of waylaying and robbing worshipers from prayer vigils.

According to Kamukunji police commander Adamson Bungei ,undercover officers are easily spotted by the gangs operating in the area, informing the change of tactics by the police.

“They [gangsters] selected who to attack very well and our officers realised they won’t get them since they easily disappeared after they saw the police,” the officer told a local daily.

Bungei noted that the officers posed as potential targets in bid to trap the criminals.

“Our officers were actually ambushed and ordered to drop everything. Two of the gangsters drew pistols but they were shot dead before firing at the cops in the 5am incident. Three others escaped on foot,” he added.

During the incident, police recovered two homemade pistols from the scene.

