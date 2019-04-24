President Uhuru Is The Only Honest Person About National Unity – Duale

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the only honest person in the efforts of uniting the country, national assembly majority leader Aden Duale has said.

Duale was speaking today in parliament in response to State of the Nation Address delivered a month ago by the President.

Duale accused politicians of dividing the country along ethnic lines in the name of handshake and uniting the country.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is the only honest person about uniting the country. The rest of us starting with the former prime minister (Raila Odinga), including DP William Ruto, Kalonzo Msyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, MPs and Senators, when we go to our constituencies talk a different language. Some of us from both sides of the divide believe that this unity must be selective,” said Duale.

Duale said that ‘they’ will reject any type of unity that isolates one side of a political divide.

“If you want to have unity with Uhuru Kenyatta, there is no way you will avoid William Ruto. It is called the Presidency. There is even no way you will avoid Aden Duale. This is the same way you cannot have unity with the former prime minister and avoid a section of his party,” he added.

Speaking on the same floor, Duale weighed into the issue of giving millions by politicians in churches, saying that each person has freedom of worship and his behaviour around the place of worship cannot be regulated.

“Why do you want to measure how I behave in a mosque or church. If you are stingy, and your heart is dark, and you do not want to appreciate what God has given you.. leave those who want to build churches to build them, (and) those who want to build mosques to build them. If you think the money comes from money laundering, stand up before the church/mosque before the harambee starts and say that it is from money laundering and bring evidence,” said Duale.

He revealed that he is helping build a Ksh1.2 billion mosque in Eastleigh where most residents are Somalis practising Islam.

This comes just hours after Deputy President William Ruto vowed to continue giving in churches, despite a heated debate on politicians’ ‘questionable’ contributions to churches.

“Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship GOD that’s the ONLY reason we stand before men. We will continue to worship JEHOVAH with our hearts and substance. We are unashamed of our God & unapologetic of our faith. We are Christians first other title after,” tweeted Ruto.

Rea: ACK Church Bans Church Harambees In Bid To ‘Curb Corruption’

On Tuesday, Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit sharply criticized politicians engaging in fund donations across the country, saying some of the leaders were using the pulpit to sanitize their ill gotten money.

Speaking on Tuesday, Archbishop Sapit affirmed that going forward the ACK church will not hold fund drives in its sanctuaries across the country.

Last week, the Catholic Church resolved to block politicians from its pulpit.

“We met recently as Catholic Bishops and passed a resolution that we should not allow politicians to interfere with our congregations or to bring politics in our churches. We would like our politicians to understand that we don’t want to mix issues. Let us leave politics where it belongs and the church where it belongs,” Bishop Kamau said.

However, some clerics have maintained that there is no clear mechanism to distinguish “clean” money and money gotten from corruption scandals.

During the weekend, Bishop Githere of the ACK Mt Kenya Central diocese said the church will continue receiving the funds labeled proceeds of corruption until the courts declare such leaders corrupt.

