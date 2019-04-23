Launch Of “Northern Wanderers” By Duale, North Eastern Leaders Ignites Claims Of A URP Relaunch

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale on Tuesday launched a football club named the “Northern Wanderers” reigniting claims of a possible URP relaunch.

The once Deputy President William Ruto led party disintegrated to form the now ruling party, Jubilee Party.

But according to the National Assembly majority leader, the club which hopes to rise through the ranks just like Gor Mahia, is meant to engage the youth “in meaningful and productive services which are beneficial to the community and the nation prosperity. We shall use sports to fight extremism ideologies, radicalization and drug abuse among our valuable youth. ”

We have talented footballers in NEP. Our decision is to empower and build a team with players from Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo & Marsabit Counties to participate in the country KPL where we shall raise through corporate sponsors and individual resource mobilization. pic.twitter.com/94xX6PXEeC — Hon. Aden Duale (@HonAdenDuale) April 23, 2019

Duale met with the club officials where they discussed among other things, nurturing talent among the youth from the pastoralist community.

Engaged the Northern Wanderers Football Club officials as their new patron at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. Our discussion focused on empowering the youths to engage in long-term, decent and productive activities that will nature talent in the pastoralist community. pic.twitter.com/9l2G3WVcKL — Hon. Aden Duale (@HonAdenDuale) April 23, 2019

Last month, rumours were rife about a rebirth of the URP party after youths adorning yellow t-shirts graced his visit to Kiambu County.

The hustler has since denied relaunching the party, maintaining that he is solidly in the Uhuru Kenyatta led party.

But with the recent division talks in the ruling party, it is alleged that he could be planning to go at it alone in the next general elections.

He has also blamed the ruling party’s woes on ODM party leader Raila Odinga, asserting that his handshake with Kenyatta had ulterior motives.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu