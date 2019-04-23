in POLITICS

Launch Of “Northern Wanderers” By Duale, North Eastern Leaders Ignites Claims Of A URP Relaunch

1.8k Views 1 Comment

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale on Tuesday launched a football club named the “Northern Wanderers” reigniting claims of a possible URP relaunch.

The once Deputy President William Ruto led party disintegrated to form the now ruling party, Jubilee Party.

But according to the National Assembly majority leader, the club which hopes to rise through the ranks just like Gor Mahia, is meant to engage the youth “in meaningful and productive services which are beneficial to the community and the nation prosperity. We shall use sports to fight extremism ideologies, radicalization and drug abuse among our valuable youth. ”

Duale met with the club officials where they discussed among other things, nurturing talent among the youth from the pastoralist community.

Last month, rumours were rife about a rebirth of the URP party after youths adorning yellow t-shirts graced his visit to Kiambu County.

The hustler has since denied relaunching the party, maintaining that he is solidly in the Uhuru Kenyatta led party.

But with the recent division talks in the ruling party, it is alleged that he could be planning to go at it alone in the next general elections.

He has also blamed the ruling party’s woes on ODM party leader Raila Odinga, asserting that his handshake with Kenyatta had ulterior motives.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kahawa Tungu

Written by Kahawa Tungu

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Woman Charged for Killing Daughter Who Allegedly Resembled Raila
huduma namba

Machakos Huduma Namba Registration Assistants Arrested Over Missing Data