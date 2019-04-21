Posta Kenya Allegedly Unable To Deliver International Shipments, For A Month Now

Posta Kenya is allegedly unable to sent international shipments, for a month now.

Kenyans who had sent their shipments in the past one month have been kept in the dark, as the corporation struggles to pay their international service provider, who have discontinued their services.

The cargo is now being held at Posta facilities, without communication to clients even as they suffer losses.

“Some of us in e-commerce are suffering at their hands. What possibly could be done to recover our losses, as well as remedy the situation?” posed one of the merchants suffering from the hitch.

On their Facebook page, there were several complaints of undelivered parcels, that the corporation said had been delivered despite complaints from senders.

“Hi, if international air parcel generally takes 5 to 13 days then I demand an explanation why this parcel number (withheld) is still in transit. The recipient has visited the local post office several times without any trace of it?! They claim to have neither received nor in possession of the said item ?! Who is telling the truth now ?! Remember this is affecting my hustle!!!” lamented Dan Munyoki on April 17.

Those who tried to contact the customer care desk got no response from the parastatal, and had to turn to social media to draw attention from the service provider.

“And as I said before and got no response, look up into the issue of tampering with international parcels and pinching stuff,otherwise you will soon only be sending exam success cards alone and letters to each other,” said a user using the account Mfalme wa Ngozi.

Posta is yet to issue an official statement concerning the allegations.

Posta has been struggling for survival in the digital era and with the emergence of several service providers in its field. In recovery plans, Posta introduced a bus passenger service dubbed Posta Liner, which it discontinued.