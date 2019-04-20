Ex-Minister Kipkalya Kones’ Daughter, Vicky Kones Dies in Hospital

Former Cabinet Minister, the late Kipkalya Kones’s daughter and, Bomet Governor Beatrice Kones’ niece, Vicky Chebet Kones, has died in hospital.

Confirming the unfortunate news, her brother Kevin Kones stated: “Vicky had been unwell but her condition worsened on Tuesday night.

“She was rushed to hospital where the doctors tried to stabilise her but, unfortunately, she did not make it,” Kevin noted.

According to those close to her, Vicky had been battling alcohol addiction for a long while, a condition that saw her check into rehabilitation centres several times.

Kevin told the Nation: “She admitted that she was battling this condition and was always trying to live clean.”

She is reported to have even become a counsellor in order to help others who were battling alcoholism as well.

Vicky’s death comes barely two months after her brother Collins Kipyegon passed away.

Kipyegon died at the Intensive Care Unit in Nakuru’s War Memorial Hospital where he had been rushed to after a suicide attempt.

It is noted that before killing himself, he had posted on social media noting that he was tired of his life and wanted to commit suicide.

He would later be found unconscious in his house by friends who saw the posts.

