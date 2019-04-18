Policeman Tests Positive For Drunkenness On Alcoblow After Eating Buns -Video

Eating buns and driving could land you into trouble with the police in case they test you for drunk driving.

In a video that has surfaced online, an officer from the University Police in the US is seen testing the alcoblow and his alcohol level is zero.

The policeman is then given a Traditional Hot Cross branded bun. After two bites, the officer then takes the alcoblow test another time. This time, the results come out positive at 0.21.

<noscript><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="662" height="373" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CFmRQ18LJjQ?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"></noscript>

This means that bakery products could be containing substantial amounts of alcohol. It is clear whether the alcohol is intentional by the manufactures or as a result of its shelf life and the ingredients.

Locally manufactured buns have ingredients such as wheat flour, sugar, margarine, eggs, permitted flavours and baking powder.

Alcohol is produced by fermentation of yeast, sugars, and starches. This means that when the buns, which have yeast, sugar and starch (wheat) could ferment to form alcohol.

Unknowingly, if the buns have overstayed in the shelves for a long time, could induce alcohol into your system.

