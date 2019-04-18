KURA To Close Down Section of Thika Super Highway For Three Months

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) had announced the closure of the junction between the Thika Super Highway and the Outer Ring road.

The overpass at the GSU Headquarters will remain closed for three months. KURA announced that the road will remain closed from Monday 22 April to 22 July.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes . Thika road bound traffic from Outer ring road will use right hand side service road of Thika Super Highway and turn right on the underpass at survey of Kenya

Airport bound traffic from Nairobi from CBD through the Outer Ring Road will proceed ahead of Thika Super Highway up to the Garden City Overpass.

Traffic from Outer Ring road and want to drive back will be forced to go to survey underpass,turn right and continue up to Garden city overpass,turn right again to drive back to access Outer Ring road:

Here is the notice:

