Clearing Agents At Embakasi ICD Stage Demonstrations After Being Denied Entry Into KRA Offices – Photos

Clearing and forwarding agents this morning held demonstrations at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi, Nairobi, after being denied entry into Kenya Revenue Authorities (KRA) for unknown reasons.

According to sources who spoke to Kahawa Tungu, KRA officials are only allowing entry to agents who are known to give bribes, while others are locked out.

Currently, operations are on standstill as over 100 agents from different companies have crippled services, demanding unconditional service.

The agents accuse the head of the bureau Mr Irungu of orchestrating corruption in the facility.

It is said that Irungu only talks to agents who offer him bribes.

Kahawa Tungu could not independently verify the claims.

Here are the photos:-

Services have been brough to a stall The agents have vowed not no return to work until there is unconditional service. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

