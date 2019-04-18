CAF Slaps Gor Mahia With Another Sh1.5 Million Fine For Crowd Troubles

CAF has for the second time this season fined Gor Mahia over crowd trouble.

The continental football body has collectively slapped the Confederation Cup quarter-finalists with Sh1.5 million penalty for two incidences of unsporting behaviors from their fans.

In the first incidence, K’Ogalo have been fined Ksh500,000 for throwing bottles on the pitch during their game against NA Hussein Dey of Algeria at the Kasarani Stadium.

While in the second incidence they have landed a Ksh1 million fine for pitch invasion during their match against Petro Atletico of Angola at the same venue.

Gor Mahia had previously been fined Ksh1 million for unsporting behavior of two of their players, Joash Onyango and Harun Shakava, during a 2-0 loss away to Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

